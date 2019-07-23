Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3,500.00 target price on Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.53. The company had a trading volume of 439,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,770. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $115.95 and a one year high of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,874 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

