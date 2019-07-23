Cott (NYSE:COT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 767,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Cott has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cott had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cott will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cott during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cott during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Cott by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cott by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cott by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

