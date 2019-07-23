COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMRE. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CMRE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 311,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $596.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.10. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.61 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.