Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.24. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 32,271 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $888.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.58.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

