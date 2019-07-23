Cortina Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Cortina Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Home Bancshares worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 639,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 89,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Jim Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $60,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. 530,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

