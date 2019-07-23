Cortina Asset Management LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Cortina Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Sanderson Farms comprises 1.4% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Sanderson Farms worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 166.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $81.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.64. 340,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,798. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $93.98 and a one year high of $154.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.70 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 42.38%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

