Cortina Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC)

Cortina Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHFC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 10,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $392,204.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,723.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Provost acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $395,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,119.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,609 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 814,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,504. Chemical Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $187.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. FIG Partners raised Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Chemical Financial Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.