Cortina Asset Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,254 shares during the quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of CareDx worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, insider James P. Yee sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,542 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $341,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,430 shares of company stock worth $6,410,528. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 838,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.12. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

