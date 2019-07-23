Cortina Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Cortina Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,555,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,032,000 after buying an additional 45,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 41,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,613,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCO traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 373,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,146. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $88.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.08 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other Brink’s news, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $532,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $2,686,656. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

