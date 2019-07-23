Cortina Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Saia worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,995,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after purchasing an additional 215,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Saia by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,929. Saia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $410.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at $76,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.