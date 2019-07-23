CoreSite Realty (COR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.21-5.31 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.21-$5.31 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COR opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Jones sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $59,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,145 shares of company stock worth $1,866,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

