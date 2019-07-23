Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $713,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,810.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

MAA traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $119.15. 734,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,414. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

