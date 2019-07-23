Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,893 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises about 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,322,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,126 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,189,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 942,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,907,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. 900,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,974 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $392,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 36,353 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,774,824.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $14,222,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.