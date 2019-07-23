Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 191,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 579,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,222 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $103,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $42,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,722 shares of company stock valued at $653,055 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

