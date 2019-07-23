Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 34.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,247,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,491,000 after buying an additional 829,462 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,625.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.05. The stock had a trading volume of 665,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,598. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.09, for a total transaction of $766,152.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,986.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,843,189.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,997. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

