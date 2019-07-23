Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,442 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,274,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,478,000 after purchasing an additional 225,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,726,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $135,756,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,551,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 190,333 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 3,843,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.79. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,541 shares of company stock worth $7,611,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

