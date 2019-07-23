Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWCO. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,304. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 552.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

