ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after buying an additional 2,532,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,012,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,901,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,290. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

