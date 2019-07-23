ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after buying an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. 238,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

