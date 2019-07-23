Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Given a $171.00 Price Target at Williams Capital

Williams Capital set a $171.00 price target on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CXO. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.67.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

NYSE:CXO traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.07. 889,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.21.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 144,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Concho Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 303.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.