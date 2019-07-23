Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and Trans Energy (NYSE:TENG) Head-To-Head Review

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Concho Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans Energy has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Concho Resources and Trans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources 17.55% 4.92% 3.40% Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Concho Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Trans Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concho Resources and Trans Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources $4.15 billion 4.93 $2.29 billion $4.59 22.24 Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Concho Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trans Energy.

Dividends

Concho Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Trans Energy does not pay a dividend. Concho Resources pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Concho Resources and Trans Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources 0 2 21 1 2.96 Trans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concho Resources currently has a consensus target price of $160.30, suggesting a potential upside of 57.05%. Given Concho Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than Trans Energy.

Summary

Concho Resources beats Trans Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Trans Energy Company Profile

Trans Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, and in the marketing and transportation of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline Transmission and Corporate. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owns working interests in 38 wells that have been completed in the Marcellus Shale formation, including 32 horizontal proved developed producing wells, two horizontal proved developed nonproducing wells, and four vertical proved developed nonproducing wells. Its properties consist of working and royalty interests owned by it in various oil and gas wells and leases located in West Virginia. The Company’s principal operations consist of exploration and production through American Shale Development, Inc. and Prima Oil Company, Inc., and pipeline transmission with Ritchie County Gathering Systems, Inc. and Tyler Construction Company, Inc.

