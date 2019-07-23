Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Vedanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,771.67 ($23.15).

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG opened at GBX 1,959.50 ($25.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,899.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,958.50 ($25.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Karen Witts sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($24.75), for a total transaction of £135,553.58 ($177,124.76). Also, insider Ireena Vittal bought 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,792 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £1,953.28 ($2,552.31).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.