Comparing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intel and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $70.85 billion 3.24 $21.05 billion $4.58 11.21 FormFactor $529.67 million 2.23 $104.04 million $0.77 20.53

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intel and FormFactor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 9 12 19 0 2.25 FormFactor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Intel currently has a consensus target price of $53.22, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. FormFactor has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.91%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Intel.

Volatility and Risk

Intel has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 29.04% 29.54% 16.73% FormFactor 19.76% 11.06% 8.49%

Dividends

Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. FormFactor does not pay a dividend. Intel pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intel has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Intel beats FormFactor on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

