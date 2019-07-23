Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,256 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 552,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,842. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

