Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.39 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FedEx by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,744. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $259.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

