Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given a $5.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has been given a $5.00 target price by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,383,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,763. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.92 million, a PE ratio of -469.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,389.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 81.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

