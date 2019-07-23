Coca-Cola European Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 0.6%

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (LON:CCEP) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,040.77 ($65.87) and last traded at GBX 5,062.50 ($66.15), 487 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,092.50 ($66.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,721.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,860.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

