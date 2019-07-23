Cobiz Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cobiz Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,295 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,624. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $100.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

