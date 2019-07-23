Cobiz Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 4,239,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

