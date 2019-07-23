Cobiz Wealth LLC Has $6.88 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cobiz Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.40.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

