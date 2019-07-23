Cobiz Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Cobiz Wealth LLC cut its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Lennox International accounts for 2.0% of Cobiz Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lennox International by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

In other Lennox International news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $6,827,828.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $829,615.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,751 shares of company stock worth $9,756,460 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $264.52. 739,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,256. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.36 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 261.35% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

