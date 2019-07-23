Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.34

Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and traded as high as $47.91. Cna Financial shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 8,238 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Pinkes sold 7,132 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $326,574.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,253.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,094 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $49,941.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.