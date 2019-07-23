CML Group (ASX:CGR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

CML Group Ltd (ASX:CGR)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.48 ($0.34) and last traded at A$0.48 ($0.34), approximately 635,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.47 ($0.33).

The stock has a market cap of $95.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.45.

About CML Group (ASX:CGR)

CML Group Limited provides financial management and payroll services. It operates through Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. The Finance segment offers invoice financing or receivables finance services. The Equipment Finance segment provides equipment finance, including loans secured against equipment.

