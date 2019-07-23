Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.05.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
