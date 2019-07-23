Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 52,383.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 18.2% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

