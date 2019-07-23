Citigroup Reiterates “$52.00” Price Target for Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,919,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,000. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.49%.

In related news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 683,752 shares of company stock worth $16,541,188. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.