Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,526,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 6,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,414,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7,838.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UCB S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

NYSE:C traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. 637,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,337,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

