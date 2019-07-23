Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.60. Chimerix shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 2,250 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $185.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 757.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Sherman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha J. Demski acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 78,000 shares of company stock worth $256,800. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chimerix by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Chimerix by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

