Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Set at $36.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) has been given a $36.00 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. 5,290,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,261. Chewy has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh purchased 11,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick purchased 90,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,000 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $14,180,000.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

