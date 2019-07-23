Chewy Inc’s (NYSE:CHWY) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Chewy’s (NYSE:CHWY) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 24th. Chewy had issued 46,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 14th. The total size of the offering was $1,023,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh purchased 11,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 47,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 152,500 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chewy stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.