Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cerner by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 732,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cerner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,772,000 after buying an additional 99,225 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 304,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Cerner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,088. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.17.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.