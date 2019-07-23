Cerebellum GP LLC Raises Stock Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 165.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. 13,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.60%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.