Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $351,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,282,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,601,000 after acquiring an additional 588,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,469,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 834,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 269,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,241,000 after buying an additional 96,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.48. 21,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,097. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.08.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

