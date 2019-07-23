Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,140,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.81. 1,554,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,978. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

