Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celgene’s lead drug, Revlimid, continues to drive revenues on label expansions and market share gains. Robust performance of psoriasis drug, Otezla, is also boosting performance. The focus is on the merger announcement with large-cap pharma Bristol-Myers worth a whopping $74 billion. Per the terms, Celgene shareholders will receive $50 plus one share of Bristol-Myers and one tradeable Contingent Value Right, which will entitle the holder to receive a cash payment of $9.00 upon the achievement of FDA approval of three candidates (ozanimod, liso-cel and bb2121) within the specified time periods. Meanwhile, the company is also working on label expansion of drugs like Pomalyst/Imnovid, Abraxane and Otezla, among others. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Estimates are stable ahead of the second-quarter results.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. Celgene has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celgene will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,095,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after acquiring an additional 787,638 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 96,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

