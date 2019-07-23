Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CATS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Catasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Catasys has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Catasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATS opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 million, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.66. Catasys has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Catasys news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 135,773 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $2,035,237.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 34,500 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $627,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,811 shares of company stock worth $6,465,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Catasys by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catasys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in shares of Catasys by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.