carVertical Tops One Day Volume of $12,435.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. carVertical has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $12,435.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00296587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.01676565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023993 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00113115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,861,999,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,677,147,622 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

