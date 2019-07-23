Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 241,707 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,707 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,877 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87.

