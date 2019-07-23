Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14,025.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 846,445 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 489,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 251,528 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 884.1% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 232,122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 247,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 187,544 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,627,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,039. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $72.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

