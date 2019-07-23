Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.16. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.27.

