Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,444,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after buying an additional 2,503,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after buying an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,683,000 after buying an additional 1,095,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,330,000 after buying an additional 849,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

SO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

